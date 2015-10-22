WeAreTheWildThings
Great staff and product. I would shop more often if they listed their THC/CBD % on here. Leafly is what I check before shopping and don't go to places that do not list the %'s.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Great staff and product. I would shop more often if they listed their THC/CBD % on here. Leafly is what I check before shopping and don't go to places that do not list the %'s.
this place is always welcoming and the Budtenders are always happy
Their flower menu is exceptional however I asked the bud tender for a premium flower blunt and I received shake wrapped in a leaf… Step your game up!
Good bud & deals on oil
My favorite dispensary in all of OREGON hands down. Walking into the place puts a smile on my face. Always treated with respect and always have the highest quality everything. The budtenders are fantastic and make super suggestions. The CRUMPITS were FIRE!
Curtis and juice are amazing bud tenders, we love this store. Great bud! Great prices!
I just absolutely love this place, great flower and pre-rolls, with really cool pipes and ways you get free ones as well. Great employees, always welcoming and im always leaving with a good deal, still lots of points with not as much money i would spend anywhere else. Kizzy E.
NEVER disappointed I love this place super friendly and love the deals!!!
I have loved getting prerolls here but recently not so much because every time I come in your stock is extremely low, hope whatever is hindering this gets sorted out.
Always a good deal and good bud!