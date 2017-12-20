Harley1014
This place is so awesome great workers and orginization
Thanks for coming by we appreciate your review!
4.8
10 reviews
I have become more impressed with this store, as time passes
We appreciate you!!! XoXo, Buds
Always worth driving to. Tasty bud, great budtenders and comfortable atmosphere.
We appreciate this with our whole heart thanks for taking the time to come into our shop - XoXo, Buds
The best period
Awe Shucks! Thanks, friend we hope to see you soon
My wife loves it here we just starting coming here over 3 months ago and already have great savings
WooHoo For savings! Thanks for being a loyal customer we appreciate your business. - Peace and Love, Buds
Best Bud Tenders!! Thad is awesome sauce!! Love this place!!
We love having you in and we think you are awesome sauce too! - Peace & Love, Buds
Clean place and fast paced
Thanks for the review! -Hugs, Buds
It’s a little drive off of the highway, but well worth it. Their buds are the best in town.
We appreciate your review and hope to see you back again soon!
awesome variety!!!!!
There is a great selection of product ranging mid to to high quality. The staff here is super polite, friendly, and knowledgeable. I was helped by Akeen who will be able to answer any of your questions as well as provide a fun experience!
We are glad to know you enjoyed your time in our shop and our budtenders strive daily to give you the best products thanks for the review we hope to see you again soon.