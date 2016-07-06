Harley1014
Humorous workers and joyful atmosphere
Thanks for coming by the shop we enjoyed having you
4.9
10 reviews
Exceptional service and a very kind bud tender. Somewhat good priced joints would come again and recommend.
Thanks for giving us 5 stars we appreciate you, my friend!
Amazing service and friendly budtenders, treat us like family and care about feedback.
We appreciate you, thank you, my friend
Beautiful store, simple and clean. Awesome staff and good product. Will be buying from here again! Great prices too!
Thanks for coming by we love having you in our shop and hope to see you again
I love it here. Great prices and selection.
Thanks for coming in we love having you in the shop! - Love buds
I have become more impressed with this store, as time passes
We love knowing that each time you come in we impress you thanks for being a loyal customer we love having you in our shop - Peace and Love, Buds
Adorable little shop with great variety and friendly budtenders. Good prices and customer service.
We appreciate your review and love hearing about it thanks for coming in we hope to see you again soon! - Peace and Love, Buds
Awesome product and amazing people, definitely returning for more!
Thanks for the review we are so happy to hear how satisfied you are and can't wait to see you again soon! - Peace and Love, Buds!
Amazing place good priced joints and goodvibes with the employees
It's always good vibez here at buds! thanks for coming in we hope to see you soon - Peace and Love, Buds
Great service, friendly budtenders, prices are good. The budtenders are all very informative.
Our budtenders are pretty rad! thanks for stopping by :)