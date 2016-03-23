cannesdo on October 17, 2019

I don't do a lot of dispensary shoppong. No one checked my ID as I came in so I asked a guy at a card table if he wanted it and he said no, go on in. I asked the woman inside of they had what I wanted, She didn't have it. Then she says abruptly, "Did you show your ID...are you done shopping? No and yes...Huh? You want my ID? "Yes". Ok...know anyone who would have that? She named two places and I was wondering if one was the new place on hwy 101. She sounded annoyed and pretty evenly condescending during the whole conversation. This confusion about the business names and locations, too, seemed to irritate her. I said I'd go check them out and, again, sounding like I was too stupid to cope and needing guidance she tells me it would be better to call them and save myself the driving around since it's raining out. I work at home and look forward to a little driving around later in the day but thanks for the life-coaching and the suspicion and the poor interpersonal communication. I won't be back.