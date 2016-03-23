daetrip
Buyer beware...won’t be buying again, shameful excuse for a bud shop. They will rip you off without even blinking.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.0
10 reviews
Buyer beware...won’t be buying again, shameful excuse for a bud shop. They will rip you off without even blinking.
I don't do a lot of dispensary shoppong. No one checked my ID as I came in so I asked a guy at a card table if he wanted it and he said no, go on in. I asked the woman inside of they had what I wanted, She didn't have it. Then she says abruptly, "Did you show your ID...are you done shopping? No and yes...Huh? You want my ID? "Yes". Ok...know anyone who would have that? She named two places and I was wondering if one was the new place on hwy 101. She sounded annoyed and pretty evenly condescending during the whole conversation. This confusion about the business names and locations, too, seemed to irritate her. I said I'd go check them out and, again, sounding like I was too stupid to cope and needing guidance she tells me it would be better to call them and save myself the driving around since it's raining out. I work at home and look forward to a little driving around later in the day but thanks for the life-coaching and the suspicion and the poor interpersonal communication. I won't be back.
Best place to go to get what you need! One gram joints for $3, what WHAT!?! The staff treat you like family and I love that and them!
Crystal is amazing. Always up to date on what’s the new and hot product. Along with an extensive background in cannabis. Good veteran discounts. Lots of edible variety, tons of cartridges. They even deliver! Lots of flower variety, shake and flower options. Only issues I have with the flower is it is mechanically cut so smaller buds then I’m use to. Will continue to shop here!
Great group of employees. They are very well educated. Crystal is great at handling high volume / busy times. Love the deals they keep the prices competitive for the area, also keep customers concerns in mind. Always a good flow of product coming in and out of house.
absolutely love this place and the people are amazing and the vibe is great! they are always helpful and knowledgeable about their products!! #BUDS4UROCKS
great service and nice people.
Loved It Great People and Products and they always have some kind of Discount going on
Very poorly made joints (no stint, too packed to pull, joint ran immediately, too expensive for amount... basically something you probably made when you were figuring out how to roll joints) combined with a lack of return/exchange policy makes this not a recommended dispensary if you are looking for pre-rolls. Staff mentioned they were in process of updating rolling equipment, which will hopefully increase quality in near future.
The best! My favorite by far!! :)