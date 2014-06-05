FlorenceEnigma on January 30, 2016

The staff is wonderful at this place. Always helpful, friendly and just generally enjoyable. They have a terrific selection and are very knowledgeable about their products. I have to dispute a previous review about the weight being short. This is NOT and has never been a problem for me and I'm a regular. Weight is always spot on. Some people are just never happy, no matter what, it seems. These guys are terrific! Highly recommend.