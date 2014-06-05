CarolBauer63
great prices, great product, great location, great staff. I love that it's so close I can walk right to it.
4.3
10 reviews
Love this place! It's close to my house and convenient. They have a great selection and there's almost always something new each time I visit. Fast service and knowledgeable employees who help me pick the right strain every time.
Won't be back. Dirty shop, unpleasant staff. Joints packed to tight and can't get any kind of draw.
I think the guy was annoyed I was there.
bad customer service takes rec patients first over medical and no first come first serve would not go back
The staff is wonderful at this place. Always helpful, friendly and just generally enjoyable. They have a terrific selection and are very knowledgeable about their products. I have to dispute a previous review about the weight being short. This is NOT and has never been a problem for me and I'm a regular. Weight is always spot on. Some people are just never happy, no matter what, it seems. These guys are terrific! Highly recommend.
I have been to both locations, depending on who u get in the back determines if your weight is correct, they are shady by not allowing customers to see scale readout, some inside theiving and shorting going on in my opinion and yes they have bad waiting room lobbies, dirty and weird layouts, and seem understaffed with 2 people. But product is good but limited to the same strains. A plus?Hawaiian food truck next door to Florence shop is great!
Kind and helpful. Comfortable and welcoming.
They got wonderful flowers there.
Great place ! When I go through Mapleton I stop in. They have awesome flowers.