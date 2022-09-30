7 Reviews of Budz Cannabis Superstore
d........i
Today
Love the friendly atmosphere
E........5
a week ago
Always helpful and knowledgeable about products.
U........d
September 17, 2022
I absolutley love budz! The staff is fantastic. I feel uncomfortable in most dispensaries but budz has never given me any vibe other than HIGH! Love it! ❤️
K........v
August 31, 2022
DRAKE is the best bud tender ever 💚 he leads me to directly what I need 💚 whether it's medical, or to induce art 💚 ALL the employees are amazing, but then there's DRAKE 💚💚💚💚💚💚🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘
K........5
August 15, 2022
Walked in and instantly just felt the best vibe. I didn't feel judged by anyone and the budtenders were very knowledgeable. This very quickly became my ultimate favorite dispo ever!! Also the happy hour and stamp cards made it even a better place to shop!
B........R
August 14, 2022
Huge shop with a great selection! I was surprised to find this gem right off the 5 in Southern Oregon. Definitely worth a visit!
b........w
August 10, 2022
HUGE dispensary with a drive thru right off the highway! Super friendly, clean, environment with very knowledgable staff! The best dispensary in Southern Oregon in my opinion. There is something for everyone that walks through the door.