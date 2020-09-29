l........i
Budtender on the phone was thorough in helping me find what I wanted. Driver showed up quicker than expected, good communication. Happy with their reccommendation!
times are crazy now and budz deli was stellar service when I say fast I'm not kidding like 20 . and it was sealed jars and bags with full protection. I'm so excited that orange sickle was great product full impact felt it immediately. one thing I have to add was harvest date was very fresh and heat wrapped over jar . I feel 100% comfortable doing business with them . I got exactly what I ordered .
I was a little skeptical at first bc I was asked to text over a selfie but everything went smooth. Took about an hour and the delivery guy was very nice. Even the guy I spoke to on the phone was very thorough and nice. I will definitely use them again