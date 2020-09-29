f........3 on October 1, 2020

times are crazy now and budz deli was stellar service when I say fast I'm not kidding like 20 . and it was sealed jars and bags with full protection. I'm so excited that orange sickle was great product full impact felt it immediately. one thing I have to add was harvest date was very fresh and heat wrapped over jar . I feel 100% comfortable doing business with them . I got exactly what I ordered .