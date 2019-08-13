Deejg on October 2, 2019

I had the most awful experience in here a couple weeks ago. First thing is their store is much different than other dispensaries. They don’t have a true number system outside of numbering your order. It’s first come first serve with their bud tenders and if it’s crowded like it was when I was there it can be chaotic. One side on the store is for edibles, lotions, and other products and the other side is for flower type products. No one mentioned this to me. I got ‘cut’ in front of multiple times before someone , a customer, explained the process. Their POS (point of sale) was down that day as well. Every item I wanted was unable to be found in their system and therefore unable to sell to me. This was happening before I came in to the store and no one informed me of the problem. I ordered what I could and waited 30min in line to pay. When it was my turn I found out half of my order was unable to fulfilled. The manager was rude, unhelpful, and generally a nasty person when I asked for her (multiple times. I would not have been so angry if any employee would have informed me of these problems and how the store works and their processes. After a bit the owner got involved and we worked out a deal and he gave me the owners discount, which he specifically stated as 50% and said he would give me the same discount next time I came in. This is now current. I came here hoping to get my full discount and leave a good review. Instead the manager gave me a 25% discount which would have been great if informed that’s what it was going to be. When I asked for the manger a second time to confirm that’s the correct discount she told me to cut the drama and buy my stuff and leave. I have never dealt with a manager as bad as she is at this store. Again, none of this would be an issue if I was informed beforehand. I feel like the communication between management, employees, and customers needs some serious work or there will be further and worse issues than what I encountered. I cannot recommend this store to anyone as of now due to bad management and awful customer service.