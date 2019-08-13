fingstupid
Wasn't impressed when I was charged 20% more than the prices advertised online when I went in today.
4.1
10 reviews
Had a minor issue with not receiving a discount (one of a couple). I contacted them and showed my receipt and explained the issue. Was quickly responded to and said they would correct the issue no problem! Even gave me a better discount than what was missed! Woot!
Great friendly service very knowledgeable tenders absolute delight cant wait to come back
I visited on a SUNDAY and was helped by the On-Duty Manager, Elizabeth, due to my complaint about issues with the ON LINE MENU. I had prepared a LIST of Products from their posted MENU and was disappointed to find that the products were actually NOT IN STOCK. Elizabeth was GRACIUOS and KIND about explaining why they were dealing with some issues about their on line menus. She offered substitutions of products that were a blessing to me. Thank you, ELIZABETH for your keen and professional handling of a difficult situation.
Update your leafly menu. Other places can do it..
Always quick and easy service. Knowledge is evident. Excellent prices and what a beautiful shop!
This place is a joke - complete chaos, terrible and rude manager, promises not kept and dry product. Do yourself a favor and drive to Huntington for a true experience. F-. Never again
I had the most awful experience in here a couple weeks ago. First thing is their store is much different than other dispensaries. They don’t have a true number system outside of numbering your order. It’s first come first serve with their bud tenders and if it’s crowded like it was when I was there it can be chaotic. One side on the store is for edibles, lotions, and other products and the other side is for flower type products. No one mentioned this to me. I got ‘cut’ in front of multiple times before someone , a customer, explained the process. Their POS (point of sale) was down that day as well. Every item I wanted was unable to be found in their system and therefore unable to sell to me. This was happening before I came in to the store and no one informed me of the problem. I ordered what I could and waited 30min in line to pay. When it was my turn I found out half of my order was unable to fulfilled. The manager was rude, unhelpful, and generally a nasty person when I asked for her (multiple times. I would not have been so angry if any employee would have informed me of these problems and how the store works and their processes. After a bit the owner got involved and we worked out a deal and he gave me the owners discount, which he specifically stated as 50% and said he would give me the same discount next time I came in. This is now current. I came here hoping to get my full discount and leave a good review. Instead the manager gave me a 25% discount which would have been great if informed that’s what it was going to be. When I asked for the manger a second time to confirm that’s the correct discount she told me to cut the drama and buy my stuff and leave. I have never dealt with a manager as bad as she is at this store. Again, none of this would be an issue if I was informed beforehand. I feel like the communication between management, employees, and customers needs some serious work or there will be further and worse issues than what I encountered. I cannot recommend this store to anyone as of now due to bad management and awful customer service.
i like the fact it is closer to my home. liked the fact that I could pretty much just walk in, don't like the receptionist, each time i have been in she does not have a smile. bud tenders have you going from one place to another to look at products, no info on what to do after you order. bud tenders don't seem to have a lot of knowledge. i don't like the fact i don't get to see my flower packed in a container. my last order when the cashier showed me my flower the container was only 3/4 full, supposed to be an once, explained to me the product was really dense, tight buds , they offered to weigh it and show me, I did not do it BUT I SHOULD HAVE. i have bought tight, dense buds before and the tender has always had to stuff it into the container. so not sure BUT WATCH OUT, if you think it is short have them weigh it in front of you.
Nice building in a good location, but bad customer service. Long wait times. Not very organized.