861 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 210
Show All 112
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$420
Deals
Waxy Wednesday
Valid 10/9/2019 – 10/8/2020
10% off all extracts
Waxy Wednesday
Valid 10/9/2019 – 10/8/2020
10% off all extracts
All Products
(HUG) PURPS Indica
from Hug Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
In-store only
(William's Wonder Farms) Mimosa
from William's Wonder Farms
21.05%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
In-store only
(BRFW) Chem Fire Flower
from Burnt River Farms
14.13%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
(Geek Farms) Oregon Indigo
from Geek Farms
22.16%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Oregon Indigo
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(Night Owl Nursery) Blueberry Cookies
from Night Owl Nursery
20.29%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
(Cloud Cover) Star Dawg Flower
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
26.19%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Star Dawg
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(Garden of Weeden) Super Glue Flower
from Garden of Weeden
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
(Cloud Cover) Flo
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
22.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(Meraki) Cement Shoes
from Meraki
19.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cement Shoes
Strain
$7.51 g
In-store only
(Meraki) Birthday Cake
from Meraki
19.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(Meraki) Dr. Wh*
from Meraki
26.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
(River Grown) GG #4
from Unknown Brand
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
(Meraki) Vader
from Meraki
24.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Vader OG
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(Scissortail Farms) Super Silver Haze
from Scissortail Farms
21.58%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
In-store only
(OreKron) Cherry Pie
from Unknown Brand
19.24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
(Geek Farms) The Doctor
from Unknown Brand
28.58%
THC
0.08%
CBD
The Doctor
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
(Gardens of Odin) Rain Maker
from Unknown Brand
24.05%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Rain Maker
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(Gardens of Odin) Papaya Cake
from Gardens of Odin
20.99%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(Meraki) Horchata
from Meraki
26.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Horchata #2
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
(OreGrown) Skull Cap
from Oregrown
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
In-store only
(Sugar Top Buddery) Lodi Dodi Sativa
from Sugar Top Buddery
24.08%
THC
1.37%
CBD
Lodi Dodi
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
(Meraki Gardens) Mob Boss
from Unknown Brand
18.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(Mana Farms) Strawberry Banana
from Mana Farms
21.8%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$7.51 g
In-store only
(FF) Blue Zkittllez Flower
from Unknown Brand
16.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$7.51 g
In-store only
(Meraki Gardens) Cherry Punch
from Unknown Brand
20.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(Meraki Gardens) Sour Gelato #5
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Gelato #5
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(Happy Buddha) Motor
from Happy Buddha Botanicals
25%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
In-store only
(Rogue Rising) Snoops Dream
from Unknown Brand
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
(Rogue Rising) Chem Cookies
from Unknown Brand
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
(Fox Hollow) Blueberry Syrup
from Fox Hollow Flora
27.16%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
In-store only
(Rogue Rising Farms) Gorilla Berries
from Rogue Rising Farms
18.12%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
(Re Up Farms) Lemon Sour Diesel
from Re Up Farms
17.28%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
(FF) Grape Ape
from Unknown Brand
18.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$7.51 g
In-store only
(Fox Hollow) Forest Park Purple
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.9%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
(DaveFu Farms) Orange Crush Flower
from DaveFu Farms
31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
(O Werks Garden) Mango Sapphire Cookies Flower
from O Werks Garden
23.12%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
(Fox Hollow) Jet Fuel Gelato
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.34%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
(HUG) Jilly Bean Sativa
from Hug Farms
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
In-store only
(Cloud Cover) Pootie Tang
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
23.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Pootie Tang
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
(HUG) Wedding Cake
from Hug Farms
16.35%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
In-store only
12345 ... 22