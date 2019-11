RadManVapes on July 26, 2019

C.A.R.E Collective is an awesome dispensary with a super friendly staff, large selection, and central location with gas stations and other shopping nearby. The interior is sleek and clean and every staff member is professional, yet genuinely exuberant. I love coming in with RAD vapes to run fun deals for incoming customers and give out limited edition swag. All of the budtenders help make the experience very friendly and welcoming. The RAD team loves this shop and is looking forward to coming in again soon! :)