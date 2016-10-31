drrusscampbell on May 4, 2019

Fast friendly check in, security could use an awning, and maybe a hanging soft blowing heater under the awning. Usually I am in and out while my partner waits in the car and he doesn't even have time to load Facebook on his phone. Staff greets me by name, before I hand my license. Occasionally the budtenders will have a line, but they are fast. I usually arrive when it's not crowded and the staff will take time to assist you with anything they can. Parking can be an issue, there are disabled parking and normal parking spaces in front, and during sales there is overflow parking across the street,look for the signs. Overall I would say this is my favorite dispensary; and I have been to most in the San Jose area, more than once. Prices are good and they have specials always. The 'best' i have had (in the time I have been in California, 7 years) I would say was SANTA CRUZ Veterans Alliance VeteransOG 27% (limited to vets at the time, in Santa Cruz) but I have to rethink this as a recent SUPER SOUR DIESEL 30% is umm what were we talking about??