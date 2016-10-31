LukeHK
This dispensary is the best. They helped me big time when I got a faulty cart. I got hella love for this place. Great service and prices
4.5
10 reviews
Royal herrre Just as the Rates Say The BEST QUALITY THE BEST SERVICE AND THEE BEST ATOSPHEREE GET HERE AND SHOW YOUR LOVE
I love CA for their prices, which cant be beat. From the flower grams that start at 11, and 8th usually 25, to the wax grams as low as 33, they cant be beat! Customer service is great along with their hours. Parking is ample too. I just hate the zombies in the area.
Fast friendly check in, security could use an awning, and maybe a hanging soft blowing heater under the awning. Usually I am in and out while my partner waits in the car and he doesn't even have time to load Facebook on his phone. Staff greets me by name, before I hand my license. Occasionally the budtenders will have a line, but they are fast. I usually arrive when it's not crowded and the staff will take time to assist you with anything they can. Parking can be an issue, there are disabled parking and normal parking spaces in front, and during sales there is overflow parking across the street,look for the signs. Overall I would say this is my favorite dispensary; and I have been to most in the San Jose area, more than once. Prices are good and they have specials always. The 'best' i have had (in the time I have been in California, 7 years) I would say was SANTA CRUZ Veterans Alliance VeteransOG 27% (limited to vets at the time, in Santa Cruz) but I have to rethink this as a recent SUPER SOUR DIESEL 30% is umm what were we talking about??
Best club in town period, one ofa kind
Very nice and different flower types. Spot on on pricing, fair. Feels a bit assembly line but would go again.
Great place
Best club in the south san jose area. Best quality in town!
Very poor product and professionalism. Manager was rude and condescending, no wonder it was not busy. Never coming back to this dump!
Ca collective is always polite on the phone and communicates very well. Product is solid. Had a delivery mix up and they were back out right away no questions asked. Thats how i can tell a nice business :)