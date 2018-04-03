chefnick1978
Outstanding extracts and drops. Can't wait to return
4.8
10 reviews
I was very disappointed. The place looks nice and the people were nice, but the sales guy showed me one thing then switched to a low quality micro bud, not anything like what he had showed me. I will not be going back.
I've been in here in many times now and it is my fave in GP. Super nice employees and Aaron is awesome! They always try to help and hook you up.
This little dispensary is very clean and much larger inside than it looks from the outside. Everybody they're super nice and always gives me a great hook up...Their product is clean the quality is great and I will see them soon.
This place is quickly becoming my "go-to spot" Excellent prices on top shelf flower.
Awesome experience! Love the atmosphere, excellent quality products and such a personal experience. Rarely do you actually get to meet the masterminds behind the scheme, working in their business. I was very impressed, and we got some delicious flower product on top of all that. Will definitely be stopping by the Cafe Verde again.
Nice variety of quality bud at a reasonable price. Friendly, knowledgeable staff. My go-to bud shop.
hadn't smoked in a couple years due to high anxiety attacks after a session, came in the other day, and the atmosphere was Mello, the music was calming and those working we're so knowledgeable and knew exactly what would be best suited for my needs. will always come here!!
Excellent and super friendly. Take the time to say hello..Top extract around the area.. Really cool people..👍
They always have the best strains for the cheapest prices!