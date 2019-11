pistol0420 on May 4, 2015

TOP quality medicine! large selection of A++ flowers, hash, wax, tinctures, and edibles. They don't have a menu up here (it is on another site i won't mention). Their cannabis is lab tested. Prices are great for the quality of the product (20/50/90/175/350). Super friendly and knowledgeable staff. Very dedicated to what they do. It's nice to be a part of a TRUE Collective.