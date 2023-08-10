136 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Calac Wellness Cannabis Delivery
Our mission at Calac Wellness is to source and create products responsibly while keeping your health and well-being our primary focus. Calac is a local, family-owned, and operated cannabis delivery service. Everyone at our company lives and works with you on the central coast. Hope to see you around! Enjoy and be well. ✌️
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 1
License C9-0000267
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedveteran discountrecreationaldelivery
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
8:30am - 8pm
monday
8:30am - 8pm
tuesday
8:30am - 8pm
wednesday
8:30am - 8pm
thursday
8:30am - 8pm
friday
8:30am - 8pm
saturday
8:30am - 8pm
Photos of Calac Wellness Cannabis Delivery
Show all photos