Been with CCG since I can't remember, but found it and haven't had to look elsewhere. Great prices, deals, and Great Service!! Redlands Route so shout out to Art, Chris, Sergio, and Henry!!! Thanks a lot guys for the years of Great Service and Great Business. Thank you
I absolutely love everything about CCG. I have been going through them since 2010 and they always have amazing products, caring and kind staff and deliveries are always on point and fast. Definitely would recommend Cali Care group for all your cannabis needs..
I love cali care group. Henry is always so friendly and the deliveries are always really quick! I have been using cali care group for two years now and they are awesome. All the drivers are very cool, great prices, and great products!
The Absolute Best Delivery Service. Been a customer for 10 years. Product is always Fire, Customer Service is Fantastic ( Henry is always polite and friendly) Delivery times are usually under an hour. Love the deals they give( especially with prices of everything else going up) Big Shout out to CCG for always having what I need and keeping my mind Right!! 💕
Been with CCG for many years and have a lot of respect and gratitude for these guys. Always friendly, professional, discreet, and honest. Truly a great service to the community. Henry is THE MAN. Always a pleasure. Highly recommended! 👌
These guys have great response time, great customer service, as well as they also have some good deals. I've been a customer for 2 years and I will definitely continue being their customer. Super cool guys!
I've been a patient since 2011 THE BEST is all I can say Iam never disappointed I've recommended you often and you guy's always have deals which is so appreciated for buddies on a budget I REALLY APPRECIATE YOU HENRY thank you so much HUGS FROM KJ