This is my favorite dispensary in the high desert the people are amazing, the prices are good and everything I’ve tried there has been great quality. Definitely recommend to anyone looking for a place in the high desert.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.