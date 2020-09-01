115 products
Moon Rock Mondays
Valid 1/9/2020 – 1/1/2021
30% off moonrocks on mondays
While supplies last! must mention ad
Staff picks
Hot Flamin FireStixx
from Zion's Kitchen
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
none
Strain
$15each
$15each
All Products
Lemon Cake
from KHANS PALACE
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Alaskan Purp
from The Releaf Zone
16.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Purp
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Super PoleCat
from Red River BH Farms
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
SUPER POLECAT
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2351 ounce
Orange Sheen
from khans
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Sheen
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2351 ounce
Pirate
from Red River BH Farm LLC
15.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Pirate
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$2141 ounce
LSD
from Red River BH LLC
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2351 ounce
Red Diesel
from The Releaf Zone
19.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Diesel
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
Cookie Hoe
from DJ's Farm
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Hoe
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
lemongrass
from happy bud
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$116½ ounce
$2271 ounce
Galactica
from The Releaf Zone LLC
28.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactica OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$82¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2631 ounce
mendo shake oz
from DJS FARM
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$501 ounce
$501 ounce
Orange Sherbert
from Happy Bud
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Sherbert
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$116½ ounce
$2271 ounce
Pineapple Chunk
from Happy Bud
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2351 ounce
Blue Gelato
from Happy Bud
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Gelato
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2351 ounce
Grape rush
from divine
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Rush
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2351 ounce
Fire Flo
from cured rite
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
fire flo
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2351 ounce
Jungle Cake
from platinum
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Jungle Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Original glue FKA GG4
from platinum
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Thin Mints
from DJ's Farm
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1151 ounce
Dream Queen
from KHANS PALACE
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$116½ ounce
$2271 ounce
Vienna Skunk
from CLEAR WATER
14.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Skunk
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Critical Lights 1 Gram Syringe
from JuJu
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical lights
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
MANGO MOONROCK
from LOUD EXTRACTS
31%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
$80⅛ ounce
STRAWBERRY MOONROCK
from LOUD EXTRACTS
31%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
$80⅛ ounce
Pineapple Chunk Shatter
from Desert Extracts
67.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
APPLE MOONROCK
from LOUD EXTRACTS
31%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
$80⅛ ounce
THC Inhaler
from BISON AND ROSE
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NONE
Strain
$751 ounce
$751 ounce
Ice Cream Shatter
from PREMIUM EXTRACTS
79.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
$853 G
Berry Bomb Shatter
from SLOWBURN
72.9%
THC
0.94%
CBD
Berry Bomb
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
OG Kush Shatter
from SLOWBURN
71.1%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Blue Zkittlez Shatter
from SLOWBURN
70.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Super Lemon Haze Hash
from AZAKZ
63.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$27½ gram
$27½ gram
$401 gram
Super Lemon Haze Rosin
from AZAKZ
73.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$29½ gram
$29½ gram
$451 gram
UK Cheese Dry Diamonds
from ROYAL TERPS
91.1%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Diamonds Infused with terps (Wet Diamonds)
from ROYAL TERPS
81.81%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$581 gram
$581 gram
Sundae Driver Batter
from TAKE A TRIP
68.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Gelato Glue Badder
from TAKE A TRIP
69.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
White Widow Badder
from TAKE A TRIP
76.1%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Lemonhead OG badder
from TAKE A TRIP
70.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonhead OG
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
123