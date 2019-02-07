Pinkvibe83
Everyone was nice, good quality products. Will be going back.
4.9
10 reviews
When I shop for Cannabis here it's a neutral place no drama, non sense any of that I can't deal with that's why I come to Cali clouds been buying Cannabis since February 20 and won't shop anywhere else. I love the prices and convenience in and out.
I love this place!! Recommend to all my friends!
Thank you so much, we love you!
Great flower and prices! I’ll most definitely be back.
Was very unsatisfied with the lack of knowledge on terpenes and health benefits that their products give. Would love to see labeling other than THC %
The people and the budd Is good quality. But the last 3 times I got a G it was short all 3 times! No point in calling about it because nothing will get done. prices are outrageous to be getting short the last 3 times. ☹️
If you call something will always be done, please feel free to call us and I will always do something to make it up. I'll make sure its weighed in front of you each time and its not your scale. please feel free to give us a call to handle it.
Great atmosphere, great product and a good selection.
It’s convenient and close! Such great people! If you haven’t been, check this place out now!!
I really liked the guy who signed us up, and the chick who was explaining every thing to us. (She seemed more outgoing) I assumed that’s who our budtender was going to be that day.. Nope (which isn’t a big deal) but the brunette, short, and quiet girl was our budtender. When we asked her about wax, shatter and other concentrates, and if she had any opinions on them she couldn’t answer us directly. But kept saying “We have all of these and I think they’re pretty good” and showed us all of the concentrates. 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ I didn’t notice or get old about any “great low prices” 🤷🏻♀️ . other than that great place.
I apologize about our budtender's lack of knowledge in the shatters and waxes, she is still learning about them. We have informed her to get someone that does dab next time. hopefully we can make it up to you next time and you can have one of our Dab girls answer your questions.
There’s no pot on this planet worth $17 a gram
We apologize about our prices at this time. we are trying our best to get lower priced but same quality in the store as much as possible. Hopefully soon enough this will happen!