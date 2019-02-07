Smokeahontazz96 on November 11, 2019

I really liked the guy who signed us up, and the chick who was explaining every thing to us. (She seemed more outgoing) I assumed that’s who our budtender was going to be that day.. Nope (which isn’t a big deal) but the brunette, short, and quiet girl was our budtender. When we asked her about wax, shatter and other concentrates, and if she had any opinions on them she couldn’t answer us directly. But kept saying “We have all of these and I think they’re pretty good” and showed us all of the concentrates. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ I didn’t notice or get old about any “great low prices” 🤷🏻‍♀️ . other than that great place.