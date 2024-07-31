Cali Kosher, like any dispensary, has good stuff and not-so-great stuff, but the latter category is priced appropriately. I gave the atmosphere four stars because sometimes the music is too loud, but they will turn it down if you ask. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly. The store is dog-friendly, and I often stop there when walking my dog. He knows they will give him a treat (or two - he has those...eyes...) I've been shopping there for several years and it never disappoints.