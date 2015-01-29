C........1 on April 28, 2018

The person that helped me was a freaking idiot. I asked for a disposable pen since I can’t take it with me on the plane. I had to pull cash out of their atm. She forgot what I asked for from the time I stepped into the front room to coming back, which was two minutes. I asked for the same thing and maybe she’s hard of hearing but she gave me a separate battery and cartridge when I asked multiple times for the simple disposable pen.