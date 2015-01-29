a........9
The only place in LA that i know that consistently has great service, great bud, and great concentrate options for all their medical patients. I drive 7 miles each way just to come here, so you know its legit!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The only place in LA that i know that consistently has great service, great bud, and great concentrate options for all their medical patients. I drive 7 miles each way just to come here, so you know its legit!
As a newcomer, I was impressed with the welcoming atmosphere and the superb advice. I love what I bought and can’t wait to try out my freebies. I will be back! Thank you.
Was brought here by a friend, everyone was incredibly helpful and friendly which for a total newbie like me was a major selling point. They also offer so many goodies and first-time buyer treats, which was such a bonus! Will definitely come back. Also, it's run by a bunch of badass ladies which is DEFINITELY awesome.
The person that helped me was a freaking idiot. I asked for a disposable pen since I can’t take it with me on the plane. I had to pull cash out of their atm. She forgot what I asked for from the time I stepped into the front room to coming back, which was two minutes. I asked for the same thing and maybe she’s hard of hearing but she gave me a separate battery and cartridge when I asked multiple times for the simple disposable pen.
I have been coming here for four years it was great for 3 1/2 now they have newer staff and they aren’t very nice it’s too expensive for the quality last time I went I was a palled about how I was treated WILL PROBZ NEVER RETURN. NOT WORTH IT.