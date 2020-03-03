HapaHangook on May 6, 2020

The current pandemic has caused many people to try new goods and services and I am no exception. Delivery to my home became imperative so I tried several dispensaries in Orange County, California and was okay but not impressed with any one dispensary. One dispensary may have this and another that but none of them had it all. Enter the Deli by Caliva in Bellflower, California and it has been an absolute delight! It became necessary for me to visit the location to establish an account. An account was opened and I went home with some outstanding products, as well! I have now enjoyed their delivery service three occasions and it was a flawless experience. The delivery service experience is transparent and seamless as I was well informed throughout the process in real-time!