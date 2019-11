Really annoyed that a product is marked 49.99 and when you go to check out it says I am one penny short of minimum amount. That is shady and ridiculous.

Dispensary said:

Update: Just wanted to send you an update. Thanks to your feedback, we've now adjusted our delivery minimums to better reflect the pricing on our menu. Thank you! - Caliva Thanks so much for taking the time to leave us feedback. We completely understand your frustration and feel you've made a good point. I've shared your feedback with our technology delivery team in the hopes we can resolve this issue shortly. We sincerely hope you will give us another shot in the near future. Thank you again. - Caliva Customer Care