At Cal Verde Naturals, we’re laser-focused on our mission to provide you with exceptional cannabis products through a hands-on, first-class retail experience. Cal Verde is an independent, woman-owned and operated local company that is thrilled to have launched our first store in Belmont, MA! We are an adult-use-only cannabis retailer, located in Belmont, just off Trapelo Road. We have ample parking in our private lot, a bike rack, and are a quick 5-minute walk from Waverley Square commuter rail station and bus line. We're also a 15-minute walk from Belmont Center, giving our customers many public transportation options that service areas from Harvard Square, Arlington, Boston, Waltham, and Watertown. We are a short distance down Pleasant Street from Route 2, and just a few miles down Trapelo Road from I-95. You'll find us right next to the grocery store and nearby hiking trails at Lone Tree Hill, Beaver Brook, and Rock Meadow. Our menu is growing daily, with flower, pre-rolls, edibles, chocolate, gummies, tinctures, and topicals. Our current brands include Mile 62, Papi, CANN, Hi5, Coast Cannabis, Root & Bloom, House of Cultivar, Bonsai, Perpetual, Cookies, Electric Underground, Champ City Cannabis, Good News, Bountiful Farms, Nova Farms, Sticky Fish, Southie Adams, Betty's Eddies, and more!