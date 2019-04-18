woikej
I love the cartridges they carry i use them daily to combat chronic pain and nausea. Most places have sweet flavors which start to turn my stomach. So I intend to only return here for my carts in the future.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
9 reviews
I love the cartridges they carry i use them daily to combat chronic pain and nausea. Most places have sweet flavors which start to turn my stomach. So I intend to only return here for my carts in the future.
Came in to get some edibles for chronic pain got chocolate bars and pops all worked amazing will be back daily
They ask questions in a professional and relaxed manner here.They are truly interested in accurately diagnosing my needs. They ask for feed back and have delivered satisfaction, results, and relief where so many others have failed. Thanks guys!
I came in here originally for something for anxiety, I am sick of the drs pushing pharmaceuticals. There is something here for so many different people no matter what your needs are! I ended up with a cbd:thc tincture and some essential oils and it has helped so much! The staff here wanted to help and find the best product and dosing for what I was looking for!
Knowledgeable,fun staff.treat you right
CBD products are amazing. Helps with sleep and my crazy anxiety, without the 'high feeling. Generally feeling more relaxed throughout the day without having to consume very much. Also, it's really been helping ease some chronic pain in my leg.
The space is really mellow and inviting!! The staff here is great and really informative!! My partner and I love the hard candies, they taste great and come in different flavors! Highly recommend all their products, you should definitely check them out!!!
I really like the people here,i told them what I was looking for as for having a lot pain in my shoulder /arm from broken wrist, I got some CBD Oil. also salve, it has worked awesome!!Also in past tried the candies again help a lot, take a visit and try out some products you will be happy you did
Excellent atmosphere and good array of product. I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve gotten there and will continue to do business with them! Staff is knowledgeable and friendly!