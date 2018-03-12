ValeenaC on January 11, 2019

I love this place. I am usually helped by Brett, who is amazing, or a woman, who is equally awesome. However, Today I visited and Joe was working. He mumbled constantly and was hard to hear, the people ahead of me had to ask him to repeat himself a lot. When I asked about the ounce deals he showed what little was left and said "it's all shake that's left. Head over to tsunami at mile post 8". I was floored. Without trying to show me any other bud or product he sent me somewhere else. I have worked retail for years and that's poor salesmanship. I will go back in a couple of days and hope for a different bud tender. Joe was no good at his job.