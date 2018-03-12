elenathered
4.4
10 reviews
Best prices. Good selection. Helpful staff.
amazing strains for flower and dab plus friendly staff
Good selection, decent prices but it depends on who is working as to whether or not you get a discount. Sometimes I do, usually I don't.
First time I went in there it was a great experience, people were nice and a great selection of flower. Second time was a complete change. They still had a good selection but the staff was rude and didn’t make you feel welcome and when I decided on what I wanted they just loaded it up with popcorn nugs when they obviously had some good sized buds
Great mood EVERY time we shop here. Best deals in seaside hands down.
Have been in seaside about 6 months and just now visited this dispensary for the first time today. It sits a few miles outside of town so I never really knew about it but I am kicking myself in the butt for not going sooner. Best prices around by far. The people working are friendly all the way down to the little dog at the front door. Definitely looking forward to making this our new spot. Would recommend it to anyone.
I wrote my first review 4 months ago after my first time. CannaJunction is the only shop I go to now. I live an hour away and will drive up to shop there. Brett is great and knows the products. The girl with red hair is super knowledgeable, too. This shop has one of the best selections of cartridges and edibles. I’m never disappointed and have always found what I’m looking for.
I love this place. I am usually helped by Brett, who is amazing, or a woman, who is equally awesome. However, Today I visited and Joe was working. He mumbled constantly and was hard to hear, the people ahead of me had to ask him to repeat himself a lot. When I asked about the ounce deals he showed what little was left and said "it's all shake that's left. Head over to tsunami at mile post 8". I was floored. Without trying to show me any other bud or product he sent me somewhere else. I have worked retail for years and that's poor salesmanship. I will go back in a couple of days and hope for a different bud tender. Joe was no good at his job.
Brett the budtender was funny, patient, and very helpful, he is a great employee and I'd give him a raise and promise him job security! You wouldn't want another dispensary to steal him away.Because of him I will be back even though I'm from out of town. And I'm an old school, bud smoking hippie,and he knew exactly what I needed. Shoonee and Bob
Love this place go every week..love the staff