Deals
20% OFF Robhots
Valid 4/3/2020 – 4/10/2020
Get 20% of Robhots
(Product and strain availability may vary. Please check out our website or come visit our store for more information. Any photos are stock images of store product and may not represent what is available.)
All Products
Free Weight Flower - Golden Goat
from Midwest Ranch LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.621 g
In-store only
Trim/Shake - Cookie Pie
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.7314.1 g
In-store only
Free Weight Flower - Rainmaker
from Midwest Ranch LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.621 g
In-store only
Silver Prepack 1/2 - Kandy Kush
from Applegate River Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$66.2814.1 g
In-store only
Trim/Shake - GG4
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.7314.1 g
In-store only
Trim/Shake - Pucker
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.7314.1 g
In-store only
Platinum Free Weight Flower - Sour Diesel
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.361 g
In-store only
Platinum Free Weight Flower - Garlic Breath
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.361 g
In-store only
Gold Prepack 1/8 - Blue Dream
from Applegate River Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.733.6 g
In-store only
Veritas - Purple Papaya Punch Preroll
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.630.6 g
In-store only
Bronze Prepack 1/2 - The Purps
from Applegate River Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.9314.1 g
In-store only
Trim/Shake - Ghost Train Haze
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.7314.1 g
In-store only
Platinum Free Weight Flower - Sueno
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.361 g
In-store only
Bronze Prepack 1/8 - The Purps
from Applegate River Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$21.383.6 g
In-store only
Trim/Shake - Red Headed Stranger
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.7314.1 g
In-store only
Gold Prepack 1/2 - Z7
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$82.1414.1 g
In-store only
Platinum Free Weight Flower - Purple Papaya Punch
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.361 g
In-store only
Free Weight Flower - Critical Mass
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.621 g
In-store only
Silver Prepack 1/2 - Ghost Of Leroy
from Applegate River Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$66.2814.1 g
In-store only
Platinum Free Weight Flower - Clementine
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.361 g
In-store only
Discount Prepack 1/2 - Krishna Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.6914.1 g
In-store only
Bronze Prepack 1/2 - Krishna Kush
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.9314.1 g
In-store only
Gold Prepack 1/2 - Blue Dream
from Applegate River Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.4214.1 g
In-store only
Platinum Free Weight Flower - Sky 600
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.361 g
In-store only
Gold Prepack 1/2 - Lemon Skunk
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$82.1414.1 g
In-store only
Silver Prepack 1/8 - Blue Burnout
from Rocky Mountain Ways LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.523.6 g
In-store only
Veritas - Big Bubba Diesel Preroll
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.630.6 g
In-store only
Platinum Free Weight Flower - Casey Jones
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.361 g
In-store only
Gold Prepack 1/2 - Tahoe Alien
from Sample Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.4214.1 g
In-store only
Platinum Free Weight Flower - Cherry Hills
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.361 g
In-store only
Silver Prepack 1/2 - Vanilla Kush
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$66.2814.1 g
In-store only
Silver Prepack 1/2 - Blue Burnout
from Rocky Mountain Ways LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$66.2814.1 g
In-store only
Gold Prepack 1/8 - Crescendo Sour Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.733.6 g
In-store only
Veritas - GG4 Preroll
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.630.6 g
In-store only
Gold Prepack 1/8 - Z7
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.093.6 g
In-store only
Gold Prepack 1/8 - Memberberry OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.733.6 g
In-store only
Free Weight Flower - Snowball
from Yuma Way LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.621 g
In-store only
Discount Prepack 1/8 - Super Tang
from JKC Manufacturing LLC / Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.243.6 g
In-store only
Silver Prepack 1/8 - Ghost Of Leroy
from Applegate River Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.523.6 g
In-store only
Platinum Free Weight Flower - Big Bubba Diesel X OG
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.361 g
In-store only
