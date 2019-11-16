107 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 30
Show All 21
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$1000
Deals
Save 12% On Your First Order
Valid 11/16/2019 – 1/1/2021
Register and order online at cannacouriersdelivery.com and save 12% off your first order! Use code "LEAFLY" (all caps) at checkout and save today.
Cannot be combined with any other deals/offers. If you have any questions or issues placing your order, please call/text 916-625-6734
Save 12% On Your First Order
Valid 11/16/2019 – 1/1/2021
Register and order online at cannacouriersdelivery.com and save 12% off your first order! Use code "LEAFLY" (all caps) at checkout and save today.
Cannot be combined with any other deals/offers. If you have any questions or issues placing your order, please call/text 916-625-6734
All Products
Cuvee Cake
from Gashouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$63⅛ oz
+1 more size
Rollins
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Silver Surfer
from 3 Bros Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$51⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Twizzlaz
from 3BrosGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$51⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Orange Kreamsicle - 1 1/2 Gram
from Loudpack
23.66%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
Lava Cake - 1 1/2 Grams
from Loudpack
20.72%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
Wedding Cake
from Loudpack
___
THC
___
CBD
$341 g
Sour Apple
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
Bell Ringer
from 3BrosGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$511 g
Garanimals
from North Country Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
ALL FEATURED ITEMS ARE 15% OFF WHEN PREORDERED (MEADOW PURCHASES ONLY) - sale
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10001 g
Dosido 14g - Half Ounce
from Smoakland
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
Cherry Punch
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
Triangle Kush 1g Preroll - Single
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
Super Glue - 1 1/2 Grams
from Loudpack
24.5%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
Motorbreath (25.68%)
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
Phantom Land
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
Sunday Driver
from Loyal Flower Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
Gelato 33
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
Lucky #7
from 3 Bros Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$511 g
Dread Bread
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
Lemonade
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
Strawberry Banana 14g - Half Ounce
from Smoakland
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
Super Lemon Haze PR Pack - Pack
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
Banana OG
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Tri Fi Cookies
from 3BrosGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$511 g
Mimosa Cookies
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Golden State Cookies - Half Ounce
from Smoakland
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
Blue Dream 14g - Half Ounce
from Smoakland
21%
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
Northern Apples (38.57%)
from North Country Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
Purple Punch 14g (21.84%) - Half Ounce
from Smoakland
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
Platinum OG
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
Golden State Banana Rosin Badder - Gram
from F/ELD
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
Island Time Rosin Jam (PREORDER FOR THE DAY ONLY) - Gram
from F/ELD
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
Strawberry Banana Live Resin Sugar (SALE) - Gram
from Loudpack
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
Pink Lemonade Premium Rosin - Gram
from F/ELD
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
Dosidos Rosin Badder - Gram
from F/ELD
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
Garanimals Sugar - Gram
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$281 g
Larry OG Live Resin Sauce - Gram
from Beezle
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
Platinum OG Budder (PREORDER FOR NEXT DAY ONLY) - Gram
from Beezle
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
123