I wasn't sure what to expect when I pulled up the trailer, but when I walked in I was blown away. The atmosphere was relaxed, had all products displayed in jars, clearly labeled, WITH the proper humidity packs, the section was impressive, they had everything I had been looking for, ATF, Green Crack, White widow, etc (I'm a sativa girl). But for those looking for indicas that will have you glued to your couch there's a wide selection of that as well. Plus The largest concentrate selection I've ever seen. Not to mention it's locally grown/produced. The "workers" are more like the "budtenders" I interacted with in California, but better yet, they're locals. It's a Ma and Pa family joint They were friendly, welcoming, and just chill... They helped me custom make a zip since there was too many choices for me to handle lol. It took me an hour get there and as soon as I walked I knew it was worth it. Widest selection I've seen. The different terpenes arouse your factory senses as you inhale the aroma of the different strains. Great pricing too, compared what else I've seen and this seems some