This spot is my new favorite! These guys got more strains than I could even count. The whole crew that works there is very cool, they will actually take time and help you look for the exact strain you know you want, but don’t know what it’s called lol.
My last visit I had Cam and Z helpin me find this Gelato strain that is fuckin bomb! Their prices are pretty reasonable, and actually cheaper than spots around area. This is def where I send anyone who asks now.
loved the place had everything u could need going back to get a few plants. My plant is thriving and growing. Will be back 4 sure. high quality marijauna and a plethora of diff strains. cool guys work there as well so ...
Stopped in Sunday and had the guys help me pick a nice strain for my boyfriend, great job as always he was very happy with your choice !!!! Always a great selection, welcoming environment, and knowledge staff to help someone that’s not a big smoker pick out a gift for someone. I truly appreciate all of the help !!
Wasn’t sure what to expect. But this place is more than it appears. They’ve got everything you could want and do it all with a genuine smile. The guys here are happy to help and answer your questions, you can tell they know their weed and aren’t trying to rip you off at all. Definitely recommend & will be back.
Nothing fancy, no gimmicks. Great bud at half the price some of the other dispensaries in the area are trying to charge. Big selection of flower & concentrates and a staff that knows what they're selling and do it with a passion. Give them a try.
I decided to check this place out after seeing some good reviews, but after my visit I doubt I'd return. when I first walked in there was about 4 or 5 other people there that I thought were other customers, turns out they either work there or are friends of whoever was working at the time. every one of them was rolling a joint or a blunt. I got the vibe that it was like back in High school, going to your dealers house and he's just smoking all day with his friends. I asked for an indica but the guy didn't seem to know the difference as he gave me a sativa. I also got a SLY A.M. cartridge but that was defective as it was leaking at the bottom and was clogged. But they were cool enough to exchange it for a new one.
I wasn't sure what to expect when I pulled up the trailer, but when I walked in I was blown away. The atmosphere was relaxed, had all products displayed in jars, clearly labeled, WITH the proper humidity packs, the section was impressive, they had everything I had been looking for, ATF, Green Crack, White widow, etc (I'm a sativa girl). But for those looking for indicas that will have you glued to your couch there's a wide selection of that as well. Plus The largest concentrate selection I've ever seen. Not to mention it's locally grown/produced. The "workers" are more like the "budtenders" I interacted with in California, but better yet, they're locals. It's a Ma and Pa family joint They were friendly, welcoming, and just chill... They helped me custom make a zip since there was too many choices for me to handle lol. It took me an hour get there and as soon as I walked I knew it was worth it. Widest selection I've seen. The different terpenes arouse your factory senses as you inhale the aroma of the different strains. Great pricing too, compared what else I've seen and this seems some
Don't judge a book by its cover! This little shop appears underwhelming from the outside; wait to blown away when you get inside. The product selection is amazing, the prices are amazing, the people are amazing. You can feel the heart at CannaRawgus - something I can support 100%.
Cannarawgus has become one of my favorite shops to visit. Alto, Ryan, Mike, and the rest of their staff are highly knowledgeable in their craft and can make appropriate suggestions to meet your specific needs. They are also companionate, I witnessed them gift an elderly cancer patient some medicine to help with their illness. Of everything I have got from them, I liked the Gary Payton and the Sly AM distillate cartridges the best but I have never got anything less then a top notch product. Cannarawgus is definitely a gift for anybody in area!
