Deals
Please remember we're drive thru only. We ask that you use Leafly pickup or call ahead to place an order. Jack Herer - Sat, Grizzly Purp - Ind, Blue Stella - Ind, and Double Sundae - Hyb are $190 an ounce or get 20% off any order of less than an ounce. 20% off Country Cannabis Nectars 500mg THC. 20% off Country Cannabis Tintures. 20% off Smash Labs full flower prerolls. $100 ounce of Humboldt Dream - Ind from Pharm Aide Pharms is still in affect while supplies last.
