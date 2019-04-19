Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Love these guys and love the flower. and the prices are pretty amazing!
KushmansGirl74
on October 27, 2019
Very nice experience. If your a first timer I would recommend the Platter Special so you can enjoy multiple strains. I believe you will find everything to your liking. 😎
Jerrimshel
on October 25, 2019
Loved it.
wavey580
on October 24, 2019
Awesome shop with super friendly staff! go Madison!!
Shelbiashlock
on October 23, 2019
I absolutely love this dispensary! Great people, and they helped me to find exactly what I was looking for!
Chickasaw1
on October 15, 2019
Great place and prices!! Would recommend Cannastop to everyone who enjoys awesome service with a smile. It's my go to place for great deals and discounts with top-notch medicine!!
PewterBud
on October 14, 2019
The vibe is amazing here...relaxed and extremely helpful staff! Shout out to 2 bud-tenders...Monica & Logan. They know their product and are always in a good mood😜. If you’re not sure what you’re looking for they have all the info, very knowledgeable
Misscorae
on October 7, 2019
Loved the superior product, loved the fantastic staff, loved the to-die-for fuchsia heels!!! Will be back next time I'm in town. 😎