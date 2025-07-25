Discover great stores near you
Canna Wanna FL
Canna Wanna is your premier destination for all things CBD and hemp. Our commitment to quality shines through our organic, Florida-grown products crafted for health enthusiasts and pet lovers alike. Whether you're searching for wellness solutions for yourself or your furry friends, we have you covered with an extensive range of CBD options and smoke supplies. Explore our collection and unlock the potential of nature’s gifts for a healthier, happier lifestyle. Join the Canna Wanna family today!
955 W Lancaster Rd #1, Orlando, FL
License 2025-R-2124188
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountBlack owned
Hours and Info (ET)
saturday
10am - 2am
sunday
12pm - 12am
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 2am
3 Reviews of Canna Wanna FL
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
