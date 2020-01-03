the worst fucking dispensary in southwest Michigan. no labels on anything. only 2 strains both 20 a g. no first time patient offers. oh but if you buy 1 overpriced 20$ gram they give you a preroll. the budtender was bot knowledgeable at all about the pot and took forever to cash me out. will not be coming back to canna43!

Dispensary said:

Hi Dabman9917, We are so sorry to hear about this experience that you had! This is not our aim. As we are a small Locally owned business, we are working through the growing pains of such a business. Rest assured these concerns have been rectified since our soft open. We continue to work with Compliance Testing Laboratories to ensure our patients receive Safe and Reliable Medicine EVERY time. This unfortunately can cause a delay in inventory that is beyond our control. Our pricing is based off not only local markets and surrounding businesses, but also by product quality. We are always running specials and are working with loyalty programs to bring our prices down even lower for loyal customers. Things like Locals, Veterans and Primary Patients will receive constant discount prices on everything in store. We will continue to train and work with the best Budtending Specialists to give you peak performance and an efficient checkout experience. I kindly invite you to try Canna43 again, I will make sure to serve you myself, so you may have a true Canna43 experience. In the mean time, we will continue to work at providing the best experience for all our patients! Thank you for your feedback, CJ Canna43