Chainss
second time here got free pre roll for first time and a oderless bag to I got la ultra it's great for 15 a g
4.6
7 reviews
Best budtenders ever!
Hello TrustinThyme, Thanks so much for visiting us! Our Budtenders get better every day! Can't wait to serve you again. Canna43
They are brand new in town and one of the few around this area. As some people said, they don't have a huge variety of flower yet. Which is totally understandable since they just opened the doors last week. But according to the manager, they will expand their inventory soon! :) I loved how the staff treated me and how knowledgeable everyone was. The place is really clean and has a great vibe. I will for sure be coming back soon!
Hello KellywiththeShelly, We are so glad you enjoyed your experience with us. We have already added more flower to our inventory since your last visit! More to come. Our concentrate pricing is some of the lowest around! Come check out our Gummy Special: The price ends up at 1$ per 10mg Dose! Thanks again! Canna43
Let me tell ya about canna43! Great group of people, super friendly, and they know their stuff!! But let me tell ya the strains that they offer holy heck they really give you what your looking for! Ooohhh but the goo berry shatter with definitely put you in a dazzzeeee! And don’t forget the yummy candy they offer as well your going to need it! The churro chocolate tho omg yes! I definitely need to get my hands on the canna box tho! I definitely support canna43 it’s worth the drive!!
Hello FiNeAsWiNe07152018! We appreciate your kinds words! So very glad to hear that our products were satisfactory and our service was up to the standards we expect out of excellence! Please shop again soon and start building up those loyalty points! More Points = More FREE WEED! Thanks again -Canna43
Amazing staff and the highest quality medicine of any stores within 100 mile radius. Highly recommend!!!
Thanks For shopping with us Deepwater420! We hope you enjoyed that delicious LA Ultra bud! Come see us again soon! -Canna43
the worst fucking dispensary in southwest Michigan. no labels on anything. only 2 strains both 20 a g. no first time patient offers. oh but if you buy 1 overpriced 20$ gram they give you a preroll. the budtender was bot knowledgeable at all about the pot and took forever to cash me out. will not be coming back to canna43!
Hi Dabman9917, We are so sorry to hear about this experience that you had! This is not our aim. As we are a small Locally owned business, we are working through the growing pains of such a business. Rest assured these concerns have been rectified since our soft open. We continue to work with Compliance Testing Laboratories to ensure our patients receive Safe and Reliable Medicine EVERY time. This unfortunately can cause a delay in inventory that is beyond our control. Our pricing is based off not only local markets and surrounding businesses, but also by product quality. We are always running specials and are working with loyalty programs to bring our prices down even lower for loyal customers. Things like Locals, Veterans and Primary Patients will receive constant discount prices on everything in store. We will continue to train and work with the best Budtending Specialists to give you peak performance and an efficient checkout experience. I kindly invite you to try Canna43 again, I will make sure to serve you myself, so you may have a true Canna43 experience. In the mean time, we will continue to work at providing the best experience for all our patients! Thank you for your feedback, CJ Canna43
New dispensary in town. Medical only, for now. The staff was very helpful, educated and very excited about the plans for the future. Only two strains available for the opening, but shipments of more to arrive that day. The LA Ultra I purchased is awesome. Great flavor, nice indacouch buzz. Work well for pain, after two medium bowls, and was still able to function. 4⭐⭐⭐⭐ out of 5⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Hello Jindra! Thank you so much for shopping with us! We are very glad to hear that our medicine was helpful for you. That LA is a staff favorite. We are rolling out more and more products every day. There is some Chem '91 and Raspberry Poison coming that are out of this world. No one else has the Raspberry and its a true unique wonder. Hope to see you again soon! -Canna43