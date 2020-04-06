83 products
SUPER BOWL SUNDAZE
Valid 4/5/2020 – 6/29/2020
ALL* QUARTERS $55 OTD -OR- buy 5 of anything and get 15% off *some exclusions may apply
Cannot be combined with other discounts
Magic Melon
from M5 Farms, LLC
19.71%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Comfortably Dumb
from Dymond Enterprises, LLC
25.33%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Comfortably Dumb
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Gelato
from Dymond Enterprises, LLC
23.32%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Vanilla Gorilla
from M5 Farms, LLC
17.22%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Vanilla Gorilla
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Mimosa
from Space Farmers
___
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Strawberry Cough
from Arbuckle Farms
22.09%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Obi-Wan OG
from Red Dirt Dank
21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
obi-wan og
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Amnesia Haze
from Space Farmers
___
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Rosetta Stoned
from Arbuckle Farms
18.34%
THC
0.21%
CBD
rosetta stoned
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2001 ounce
SKUNK BERRY MOON ROCKS
from ALTRD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Berry Skunk
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
$902 grams
$130⅛ ounce
$250¼ ounce
$485½ ounce
$9001 ounce
The Cookies
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1251 ounce
LODI DODI
from Unknown Brand
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lodi Dodi
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$32⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$115½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Somango
from Unknown Brand
7.15%
THC
10.4%
CBD
Somango
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Moroccan Hash
from greenstone
49%
THC
0%
CBD
HASH
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
BLUE DREAM
from M5 Farms, LLC
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Kief
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 gram
$221 gram
$442 grams
$75⅛ ounce
$145¼ ounce
$280½ ounce
$5001 ounce
1mL RSO
from Bee Elevated
550mg
THC
0mg
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Eco Pharms Live Resin
from Eco Pharm
84.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Panty Dropper
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
27 Pure Crumble
from 27 Pure
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucky Charms
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Emerald Palace Live Resin
from Emerald Palace
81.4%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$381 gram
$381 gram
Happy Stix 1G Cart
from Happy Sticks
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
MEDI PURP SHATTER 1/8
from Herban Wellness
69%
THC
1.43%
CBD
medi purp
Strain
$90⅛ ounce
$90⅛ ounce
HASHISH
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$302 grams
$302 grams
650MG CARTEL OIL CART
from Cartel Oil Co
92.14%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Warlock
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Cartel Oil 1200 mg vape carts
from Cartel Oil Co
94%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
SIMPLE CURE TANGLEWOOD POD (INDICA)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
73.6%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
SIMPLE CURE HARMONY CARTRIDGE (SATIVA)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
73.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
SIMPLE CURE HARMONY CARTRIDGE (SATIVA)
from Unknown Brand
83.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
SIMPLE CURE TANGLEWOOD CARTRIDGE (INDICA)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
79%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
SIMPLE CURE HARMONY CARTRIDGE (SATIVA)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
84.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
SIMPLE CURE TANGLEWOOD CARTRIDGE (INDICA)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
84.5%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
SIMPLE CURE TANGLEWOOD CARTRIDGE (INDICA)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
89.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
WHITE MOUSSE LIVE RESIN
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
WM CHAMPAGNE BUDDER
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
MEDICUS AURI FULL SPECTRUM DISTILLATE SYRINGE
from Unknown Brand
73%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
HELIX EXTRACTS DISTILLATE SYRINGE
from Helix Extracts, LLC
90.9%
THC
0%
CBD
VARIETY
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
77 GARDENS LIVE RESIN
from 77 Extracts
68%
THC
0%
CBD
GORILLA SNOT
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
GREEN 'N' PINK LIVE SAUCE
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4 x 66 COOKIES
Strain
$69.991 gram
$69.991 gram
1:1 Ratio Gummies 100mg
from Green Hornet
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$30each
$30each
100mg Cheeba Chews
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$20each
$20each
123