Follow
Cannabis Care of Oklahoma
405-609-6100
Woodstock Wednesday 15% off for all patients over 50.
Valid 5/8/2019 – 5/28/2020
Every patient 50 and older will get 15% off their purchase.
New Patients -15% off everything
Valid 11/14/2019 – 11/24/2020
New patients save 15% off their entire order.
Veterans Discount
Valid 4/4/2019 – 2/1/2022
Veterans receive a 15% off discount everyday.
Buy Any TOO STICKY Product, Get 1g of Your Choice for a Penny
Valid 10/24/2019 – 1/1/2020
Too Sticky products: Choose from ranch dressing, barbecue sauce, peanut butter, strawberry jam and XL fruity pebbles or cocoa pebbles cereal bars
While supplies last