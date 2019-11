Ixus on April 20, 2017

We found this shop on the way out to La Push and the Hoh Valley. The budtender turned us on to one of the best joints I have smoked. Great selection friendly staff. If you are traveling around the penensula this place is a good spot to stock up. My favorite 10$ Indi/keef/wax joint WOW! Been twice will go a third time.