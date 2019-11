Timmaay on October 11, 2018

This place is awesome. The people, the selection, the deals, even the glass and other accessories. Always a sure bet for a chill experience. Victor, a budtender, is super knowledgeable and was very helpful with me, taking his time to bring me up to speed with new products and ways of medicating. I felt a little uneasy as I'm a little uneducated, but he is super chill and showed me exactly what I was looking for. Thanks for being awesome guys!