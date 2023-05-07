Cannabis Curb - PDX
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Cannabis Curb - PDX
Welcome to Cannabis Curb - the Portland, Oregon dispensary that's all about high times and good vibes. We're your one-stop-shop for all things cannabis, from top-shelf flower to mouth-watering edibles and everything in between. Our knowledgeable budtenders are here to help you find the perfect product for your needs, whether you're a seasoned smoker or a curious newbie. We carry only the best cannabis products from the most reputable brands and some smaller & unknown brands, so you can shop with confidence at Cannabis Curb. With convenient online ordering, it's never been easier to get the cannabis products you love. And with our commitment to quality, safety, and professionalism, you can always trust that you're getting the best of the best. So why not come on down to Cannabis Curb and get your buzz on? We promise you won't be disappointed. Menu prices are pre-tax. Tax is 20%
Leafly member since 2021
Hours and Info (PT)
Photos of Cannabis Curb - PDX
Deals at Cannabis Curb - PDX
Monday -Thursday 7:30-9am receive 5% off your entire purchase!
No matter what you are looking for, we have a daily deal for you! Plan your purchases right to get the perfect amount of savings!
Can not be stacked with other discounts.
Looking to get WYLD? Whether you want the 10 pack WYLD gummies that come in multiple flavors or the 10 pack of Good Tides gummies, we have something for everyone. We have WYLD 10 packs, WYLD Ones and Good Tides in stock and ready for purchase! Every weekend at Cannabis Curb!
Can not be stacked with other discounts. While supplies last. Offer valid every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Updates
Phew, what a 420 that was! If you could not get to our store during our sale, we will be doing a weekend long sale to still enjoy savings!. *Prepacked Flower excluded.
Phew, what a 420 that was! If you could not get to our store during our sale, we will be doing a weekend long sale to still enjoy savings!. *Prepacked Flower excluded.