116 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Cannabis Cured - Bangor
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 4
49 Bangor Mall Blvd, Bangor, ME
License AMS564
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
Photos of Cannabis Cured - Bangor
Show all photos
Deals at Cannabis Cured - Bangor
see all promotions