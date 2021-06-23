95 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Cannabis Cured - Thomaston
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 4
155 New County Rd, Thomaston, ME
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-5pm
9am-5pm
9am-5pm
9am-5pm
9am-5pm
9am-5pm
11am-7pm
Photos of Cannabis Cured - Thomaston
Show all photos