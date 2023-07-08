This store’s menu is not available
D........0
July 8, 2023
Verified Shopper
Love the products!! Great environment! Wonderful costumer service!
J........3
July 8, 2023
Verified Shopper
I absolutely LOVE this dispensary. It has become part of our yearly Maine trip. Great service and amazing reliable quality products.
m........e
June 21, 2023
It’s hard to dislike a place that answers all of your questions. While there’s five people waiting in line behind yo,because they really take the time out to help you. what you’re trying to smoke, what flavors you’re looking for, and what affects trying to get.
a........s
May 4, 2023
Verified Shopper
super friendly, helpful staff with amazing variety of products, in a clean environment