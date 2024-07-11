Shop by category
About this dispensary
Cannabis Haven - Waterville
This location services Adult Use! Located at 341 Main Street in Waterville Maine! New strains and products every week ATM inside Live Inventory We accept out of state customers 21+ with a valid ID Sign up for our loyalty program and receive 1 point for ever dollar spent! Earn DOUBLE points between 8am and 10am everyday! 500 points gets you $25 in store credit or redeem for other products, see associate for details. Happy Birthday rewards from us! Shop with us and sign up for our Loyalty Program with a valid email, and you'll receive a $10 coupon on your birthday! Sign up is FREE! *Limit one deal per transaction* Worried about the smell? We've invested in having a clean environment and quality air, and set standards above the normal dispensary. You won't feel like you are in a cannabis store! 7g Flower Price Breaks! -Buy 2 jars receive 5% off - Buy 4 jars receive 15% off *Limit one deal per transaction* Save when you buy bulk on concentrates! Check out the deal of the day! - Munchie Monday - 10% off Edibles - Two-Cart Tuesday - Buy 2 carts get 25% off - Waxy Wednesday - 10% off Concentrates - Thirsty Thursday - 10% off infused drinks - Flower Friday - 20% off 2 select flower strains - Changes every week! - Super Pre-roll Saturday - Buy any 4 pre-rolls and receive 10% off - Sunday Special - 20% off two select items *Limit one deal per transaction*