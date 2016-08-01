Follow
Pickup available
Cannabis Nation Gresham
Pickup available
503-492-6159
C02 Tuesday !!!!
Enjoy 15% off of all cartridges as well as all batteries!!!!!
Discounts may not be combined with other CBN Disounts Such As wisdom Discount and Millitary. Customers may only buy 5 grams of concentrate per day.
Explore Our Daily Deals
Valid 6/24/2019 – 3/30/2021
🍪 Munchie Monday - 15% off ALL Edibles! 🍫 CO2uesday - 15% off ALL Cartridges & Vape Batteries! 🍯 Wax Wednesday - 15% off ALL Wax & Extracts! 🔥 Tincture Thursday - 15% off ALL Tinctures & RSO! 🥰 Feel Good Friday - 15% off ALL Topicals! 👕 Swaggerday Saturday - 15% off ALL Glass, Apparel, & Accessories! 🙈Surprise Sunday - 15% off SPECIAL PICKED item in store!
No stacking discounts
Swaggerday!!!!
Enjoy 15% Off ALL Non Marijuana containing items. Such as CBN Hats, Shirts, Bongs, pipes and much more!
Discounts May not be Combined With Anyother CBN Discounts!
Munchie Monday!!!
Valid 6/29/2019 – 9/30/2021
Enjoy 15% Off All! edibles every monday!
edibles are classified as 50 Mg or less. Discounts may not be combined with other CBN discounts Such As wisom (55plus) And Millitary.