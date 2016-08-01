ChicagoBudTender on September 26, 2019

I have never been to this place, but I decided to give it a try. I ended up with a really sweet budtender named Whitney, who had obviously been in the industry for a while. She was great at finding what I needed, but it was a little hard for us because the selection is a little thin. As far as inexpensive dabs go, they only really carry their house brand which is mediocre. The charge for exit bag is also pretty strange considering it's almost 2020 and the industry has moved away from that, but it was a small thing. All in all, absolutely worth checking out, but I feel like the people are better than the store itself.