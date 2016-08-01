EggrollsAlot
I stopped here on the recommendation of a friend to look for RSO. The employee at the check in desk was very friendly, but once I was being assisted, I noticed that an employee in a man-bun haircut being very condescending to a gentleman that he was helping, and I noticed him doing the same to a fellow employee before he left for the back. I was honestly appalled at this employees behavior, and the budtender assisting me confirmed that he usually acted like this. If that is true, this man needs to be coached properly. Aside from that instance, I did have a good experience at CN, their selection is great for my medicating needs, and they have excellent prices. I would be back for their OM extracts!
Thank you for reaching out and leaving a review, we take all reviews seriously. We want to better understand this situation and would like to ask that you call our Gresham store at 503-492-6159 and ask for one of our store managers, Anthony or Katie. We look forward to connecting with you.
Today I went into looking to get a cartridge and knew that there wasn't going to be any good flavored ones because of ban, but I asked Cameron for any suggestions and he suggested Jazz Live Resin.... Wow, nice and smooth and tastes pretty darn good. So 2 thumbs up to him and Cannabis Nation.
Jazz is one of our award-winning strains! We are so glad you liked it and we were able to help you select an alternative to flavored carts! Thanks for coming by our store and choosing Cannabis Nation!
Worst place to go, literally go anywhere else
DejanaT, we are so sorry you didn't have a pleasant experience at our store. We would love to hear more about your experience and would also like to ask you for another opportunity to turn your experience into a positive one. Please give our store a call at (503)492-6159 and ask to speak to a manager on duty. We would love to resolve this issue!
I absolutely love coming to this shop. The staff are very professional and super friendly. I will continue coming here and definitely recommend this shop
We work hard to hold our store to such high standards and it makes us happy to know our efforts don't go unnoticed! Your feedback is so appreciated!
great prices and good ppl
Thank you for the kind review! We appreciate your feedback!
MIA you rock thank you for your friendly service and realistic approach to customer service. This employee knows the definition of service with a smile.
Thank you so much for the wonderful review! Our employees are great- and we are lucky to have such an incredible team. With that being said, customers like you are what make our work so special! Thank you for being a loyal customer and we can't wait to serve you again soon!
I have never been to this place, but I decided to give it a try. I ended up with a really sweet budtender named Whitney, who had obviously been in the industry for a while. She was great at finding what I needed, but it was a little hard for us because the selection is a little thin. As far as inexpensive dabs go, they only really carry their house brand which is mediocre. The charge for exit bag is also pretty strange considering it's almost 2020 and the industry has moved away from that, but it was a small thing. All in all, absolutely worth checking out, but I feel like the people are better than the store itself.
Thanks for the kind review and we're so glad you chose to shop with us here at Cannabis Nation. Our customer service is extremely important us and we hold our employees and our store to very high standards. We're sorry you weren't impressed with our selection of concentrates available. We do our best to maintain a rotating selection of affordably priced concentrates, and our in-house oils are processed through respectable extraction companies. We continue to charge $1 for exit bags to offer transparency to our customers, and the bags are reusable and accepted at any other dispensary! Thank you for shopping with us and we hope to see you back!
Friendly, helpful staff. Very knowledgeable.
Hi, Nosecret! We take a lot of pride in knowing that our staff helped you have a good experience at our store. We can't wait to help you again in the future! Thank you!!
They have a great selection of flower an great customer service
We are so glad you enjoyed your experience here at Cannabis Nation! Thanks for leaving a review!