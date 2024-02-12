Their bud is pretty on par with what you would expect from a state without recreational. The terpenes are usually pretty good, but even some of the more expensive strains can feel brittle, and grind down into a very thin, rough, sand-like substance. Sales are almost non-existent and only bring it down to the highest street prices. You won't find $25-$35 8ths except maybe once or twice a month and those strains are usually old and about to expire, as they don't keep their bud sealed properly and it's stored and sold in plastic jugs, not in glass like some nicer dispensaries I've been to in other states. This place seems more focused on profits than customer satisfaction and sets prices that are not very affordable for patients. There are always way too many people working each time I've visited, at least 5 people behind the counter ready to serve potentially one-three customers at a time. I have never seen more than 5 customers at a time in there in 7 months, with going around once or twice a week. Also, they only sell certain strains in 8th quantities, charging the maximum amount for an 8th to make the bud stretch, further strengthening my opinion that they do not care about their patients, only profits. Overall, it tastes and smokes better than most street bud but only if you have the cash to spare. The staff is friendly but not engaging. This is definitely more of a boutique shop that a dispensary geared towards helping people discover the joy of cannabis. Spending $100 for a quarter ounce, knowing it can be hit or miss, would make me go other places if they were available. They upcharge, I believe, because there are no other competitors around, which seems like a monopoly, and creates a weird environment for anyone else wanting to start up.