It's lame for the most part.. The staff that you actually interact with seem pleasant. The place looks nice and is clean. Not a whole lot of variety in flower products. Some are good, but not many. There is not enough variety to properly treat some peoples ailments & they are lacking in strong effective strains. They keep blaming it on the programs just getting started. Slow to respond to complaints. Have not yet received a response to my email letting them know that the prices they were charging for low quality product were too high and that it should not have been all sales final. Guess I'll hit up BB&B with complaints.Now they are selling those products for $30 and I had to pay $50. I'd like a refund or some money back or free product. Also, I'd like points for the previous product I bought that was inferior since they just wanted to start a point system. Hopefully when other dispensaries get started they won't have these same tasteless business practices, but I doubt it. One can only hope. Definetly will go to those instead if they end up with better products and prices. This place doesn't probably mind losing customers though based on the sales papers I saw at the counter. As long as their pockets are good it won't hurt them to lose me as a customer. Just goes to show that they don't really value returning customers. Also, I'm not really sure why the manager lady seemed so proud to open this in the news. They still have significantly overpriced products. I mean anything under 20 % thc really should not have a $50 price tag. This is a business not the streets lmao.