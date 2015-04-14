Kaminou on August 6, 2017

I've never ordered from a dispensary that delivered so I was a little anxious but I was immediately put at ease as soon as I was talking to someone. He was super helpful and even though they were out of a couple things I wanted he assured me that what I was purchasing was of the highest quality, and it was! I would recommend this place to anyone! Thank you for all of your help and your speedy delivery time.