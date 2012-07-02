aaron316
Will never return. They don’t know what an Illinois drivers license looks like and accused me (30yr old black male) of a fake ID
4.6
10 reviews
It’s been a couple of weeks since I last went, but this place is awesome. Prices are great, Staff is friendly and the building is a great use of the space. On top of that, they’ve got a great variety of selection. This is honestly my favorite place in Portland to go and get Weed. If you have to pick one place in the great Portland area to go and pick up your favorite buds ; I would definitely recommend Canabliss and Co. The only thing that could make this place better is if they had set up the store upstairs and let you slide out the firepole on the way out. PLEASE MAKE THIS A THING :D
Love this dispensary great atmosphere and some of the most friendliest bud tenders I’ve came across.Definitely in my top 5 dispensaries.
Absolutely love this place. They have an amazing variety and knowledgable, friendly staff. My "go to" dispensary. While their strains tend to be on the pricier side, you're getting bang for your buck. An ounce of their cannabis lasts me a week with heavy smoking. If they still have it, I recommend Queso Pero 😎😎😎
Stuff was stemy and budtender drop some of the weed on the floor and still put in bag
Rudy is the homie. But everyone their is very friendly and helpful. Top notch flower at cheaper price then you’ll find other places. Would recommend to anyone
Great place. Friendly people, knowledgeable, helpful, great products. Good quality, great prices and amazing bud! Fav
Great selection and very friendly staff!
A really pleasant experience and great bud. The guys that helped me were cool. The wyld booth was awesome.
Super friendly staff, good atmosphere that feels down to earth. Good selection &price range. Quality nuggets & it's not prepackaged. The beautiful pink-haired budtender though 😍