SmokeytheJer on November 8, 2019

It’s been a couple of weeks since I last went, but this place is awesome. Prices are great, Staff is friendly and the building is a great use of the space. On top of that, they’ve got a great variety of selection. This is honestly my favorite place in Portland to go and get Weed. If you have to pick one place in the great Portland area to go and pick up your favorite buds ; I would definitely recommend Canabliss and Co. The only thing that could make this place better is if they had set up the store upstairs and let you slide out the firepole on the way out. PLEASE MAKE THIS A THING :D