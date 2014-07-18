EatGrassSmokeAss
Good ounce deals
4.5
10 reviews
this used to be the place I go to,but the quality now on the flower is sad. the deals they have arent that great and the only reason i came here was the flower, some of the strains they have sit there for a lot time, when you get flower that was harvested almost 2 years ago for top shelf, pass.. to much greed in this industry. you can see that here, I've spent a lot of money there and the reward point system is a joke now.
You can find comparable flower/concentrates at any other dispensary near here and get a better price. The prices are way to high for the quality. Their charging $120 for a half O of flower that’s on sale for $120 and O!! That makes no sense lol. Won’t be coming here ever again.
Call before you go! They aren’t always on top of keeping Leafly updated on what strains they’re out of. They usually have a decent selection, but do run out of the lower shelf products.
My favorite place to go in Eugene!!! The people are always so helpful with my one million and two questions and have an answer to each one! Some of the friendliest staff I've encountered in all retail businesses, not just dispensaries.
Very relaxing atmosphere and easy to get to.
I found this place shortly after getting off of the train in Oregon. First store I stepped into and if I even pass through Eugene, I will always make a point to stop in. Everything from atmpsphere to staff, even to the building itself is 5 star in my book. And I'm a very picky, history loving person. Thank you guys and can't wait to come back.
This place is very overpriced, students please stop coming here. They overprice cause of their location. The extracts are extremely over priced and the ones that are on sale are all around a year old or older and so then you get tricked into buying a gram that has literally oozed out of the parchment into the packaging. this has happened multiple time and never have had a time leaving where I’ve felt good about what I have bought. They could do so much more with this place, so sad and ugly. The staff is nice though lol
This place is by far the best cannabis shop in all of Eugene. The budtenders here actually know what they are talking about when it comes to the products and always have so much to offfer. Every single employee at Cannabliss Sorority House is very respectable and always very pleasant when talking to them. Definitely the place to go to get the best service with the best options for weed. Being a budtender is a tough job and all these workers do an excellent job. BEST BUDTENDERS IN EUGENE!!
