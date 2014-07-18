notrollsallowed on March 6, 2019

This place is very overpriced, students please stop coming here. They overprice cause of their location. The extracts are extremely over priced and the ones that are on sale are all around a year old or older and so then you get tricked into buying a gram that has literally oozed out of the parchment into the packaging. this has happened multiple time and never have had a time leaving where I’ve felt good about what I have bought. They could do so much more with this place, so sad and ugly. The staff is nice though lol