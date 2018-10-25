MM1966 on February 15, 2019

Staff is friendly. The medicine leaves something to be desired. The last purchase of some Zero Gravity left a bad taste in my mouth literally. It was not flushed and had the taste of nutrients in it. Although, on a positive note the edibles I tasted are good with a decent effect that I would give a A+ on the mints that they have. There are over 15 mints in the jar and the THC percentage is decent. Taking mints gives you the relief that a person would expect with a couple puffs of a joint. Overall I would give this place a two and a half out of four stars just because I felt like the management did not care about the quality of their bud when I confronted them about their medicine having nutrients still within it and did not being flushed properly.