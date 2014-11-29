oliiv on September 5, 2017

First dispensary I ever went to, and they eased my mind right away. I'm highly impressed by the knowledge that their staff possesses about the strains and about weed in general. You could ask about anything and they'll know all about what weed you need for any circumstance as well as the benefits, the high itself, and similar strains for your ailments and needs. They definitely have more bud than concentrates, but their selection of prerolls is amazing if you're looking for something new to try without breaking the bank. I generally enjoy hybrids and CBD-heavy strains, which they always have a good amount of -- more so than a lot of local places. The prices here are a little high (no pun intended) but you know you're absolutely going to get exactly what bud you need for literally anything, and as someone who prefers bud to concentrate, I love how vast their selection is.