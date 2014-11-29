jossu
Wow man what a great shop! Great service (Julie was so nice and very informative)really great daily deals. Awesome products! We were visiting and went back several times. Always parking near by.
4.8
10 reviews
Nice spot in Santa Cruz, large variety, good prices
I came here on vacation a couple of days ago and would definitely go back. Our bud tender was a sweet girl (I'm sorry I don't remember your name) and she had the knowledge to give me exactly what I was looking for. I spent wayyyy too much money,but I know that I got what I wanted. I'll be back next year! Expensive, but that's to be expected in California.
Amazing place. Would go back. Great place for you first time. 10/10 do recommend
I came here for the first time on January 2nd as a recreational patient. It was very busy and we had to wait in the waiting room for about 15 minutes before seeing a bud tender, but that was expected. Overall really cool vibe and knowledgeable staff.
I've been coming to Canna Cruz for a little over a year now and won't go anywhere else! Top notch product and friendly and knowledgable bud tenders who all really know their stuff. Their edibles are also more potent and more accurately labeled than anywhere else I've been. They test everything that comes through their doors, so I know I'm going to get exactly what the label says. They've also got great security which makes me feel a lot more comfortable coming here.
Dear SCMountainMama, we're so glad that you enjoy it here! We are more than happy to be able to lab test all of our products, as safe medicine is our number one goal. We're glad that you feel comfortable coming here too, we want as comfortable as an environment as possible for our patients. Thanks again, and have a wonderful day! -Team CannaCruz
First dispensary I ever went to, and they eased my mind right away. I'm highly impressed by the knowledge that their staff possesses about the strains and about weed in general. You could ask about anything and they'll know all about what weed you need for any circumstance as well as the benefits, the high itself, and similar strains for your ailments and needs. They definitely have more bud than concentrates, but their selection of prerolls is amazing if you're looking for something new to try without breaking the bank. I generally enjoy hybrids and CBD-heavy strains, which they always have a good amount of -- more so than a lot of local places. The prices here are a little high (no pun intended) but you know you're absolutely going to get exactly what bud you need for literally anything, and as someone who prefers bud to concentrate, I love how vast their selection is.
Dear oliiv, we're so happy to see that you enjoyed your visit here! We try our absolute best to have something for everyone, while ensuring that everything is lab tested and safe. We're always more than happy to answer any questions one may have about cannabis or our products, and we're really grateful to have been able to help you. Have a wonderful day. -Team CannaCruz
Staff was very friendly, answered all my questions and is perfect for someone who is going to a dispensary for the first time, everyone is just so nice! Bud was good and don't forget that if you're a veteran or student to show ID to get a considerably generous discount ☺️
Dear Alyssa, we're so glad to hear that your visit here was an enjoyable one! We're always happy to answer any and all of your questions, and help you navigate your way around in the world of cannabis! Thanks again for the kind words. - Team CannaCruz
I came in to CannaCruz for the first time recently and was treated very well. Their customer service was very professional and friendly. They have a great selection of product and the shop is very clean and organized. I can't remember the name of the girl who helped me out, but she was super nice and helpful! I told her my price range and asked for her recommendations, which did not disappoint! Overall, great place, great service, and great flower! :)
Dear 420Eil, we're so happy to see that your visit here was a good one. We love what we do here, and love to help others find the right medicine for them. We're glad you got to stop on by and experience our shop! Hope to see you again, have a wonderful day! - Team CannaCruz
This place is legit. It is my go to spot whenever i am in town.
Dear killacanna, thanks so much for the kind review! We appreciate you coming in, and we're glad we make it worth your while!